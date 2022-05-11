105,193 Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $309,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

