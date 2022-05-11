13,968 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Shares of HRMY opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.62. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854,335 shares in the company, valued at $200,965,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.