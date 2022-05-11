17,472 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Sapiens International stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Sapiens International Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.