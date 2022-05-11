22,534 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

