25,886 Shares in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bioceres Crop Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

BIOX stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of 141.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.