39,653 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405,970 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 166,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.27. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $36.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.