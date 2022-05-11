58,886 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.15.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

