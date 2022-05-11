AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AAR were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,038 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $57,186,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $242,257.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

