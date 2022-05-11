ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,657 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

