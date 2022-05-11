Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 119,394 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

ATGE opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 23.34%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

