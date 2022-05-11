Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 732,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,925 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

