American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,100 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,635 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AG opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -149.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

