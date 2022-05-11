American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,378 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMRGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.