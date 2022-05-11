American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,378 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

