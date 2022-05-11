American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

SBSW opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.