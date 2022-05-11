American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,333 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Loews by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Loews by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

