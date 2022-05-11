American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,613 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

