American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

