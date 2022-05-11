American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.37% of FS Bancorp worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 217,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 109.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.13. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

