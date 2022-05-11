American Century Companies Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Seneca Foods worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Seneca Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seneca Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 19.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.64. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

