American Century Companies Inc. Has $986,000 Stock Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of Summit Financial Group worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMMF stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 32.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

