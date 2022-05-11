American Century Companies Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

