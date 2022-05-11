American Century Companies Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $14,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Shares of IPGP opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.53. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

