American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in LCI Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of LCII opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $2.72. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

