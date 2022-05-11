American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,613 shares of company stock worth $7,804,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.