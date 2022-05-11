American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,289 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 66.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

