American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,932,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

