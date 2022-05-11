American Century Companies Inc. Sells 358,906 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 358,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE CR opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Crane Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.