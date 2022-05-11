American Century Companies Inc. Sells 76,963 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 429,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE OMI opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

