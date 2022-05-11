American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,367 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after buying an additional 131,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after buying an additional 1,087,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

