Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

