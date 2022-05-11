Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 123,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 90,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 117,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 49,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $18,633,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

