Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.60. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

