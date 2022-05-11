Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.3% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Apple worth $3,705,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 256.0% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

