Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $191,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

