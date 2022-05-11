Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 103,137 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $203,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.60. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

