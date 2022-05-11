Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 47,850 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

