Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 14.1% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 256.0% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

