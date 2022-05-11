Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

