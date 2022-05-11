Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,820,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

