Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

