Asset Planning Corporation Has $969,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Apple were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

