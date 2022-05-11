Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

