Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $12,807,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $11,065,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 80,519 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,252.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 79,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.