Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Axcelis Technologies worth $29,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of ACLS opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

