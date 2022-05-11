Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $582.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 582 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 586.50 ($7.23), with a volume of 32274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600.50 ($7.40).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($9.49) to GBX 750 ($9.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 870 ($10.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 642.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 758.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($246,227.35). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.10), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($69,466.55).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

