Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 54,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $150,821,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.