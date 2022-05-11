Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 349,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:BDN opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.