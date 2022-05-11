Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

