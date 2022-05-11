Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

