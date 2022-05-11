Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

CALM opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

